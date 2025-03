BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on Ramadan holiday, This is the US Embassy on wrote in X page, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the Ramazan holiday.

As this holy month comes to an end, I wish peace, joy, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," the publication says.