TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas used for its own operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) is to publish on its website an Invitation to Tender (ITT) outline for the purchase of gas required for its operational activities, including for fuelling its compressor stations, by 28 March 2025, Trend reports via TAP AG.

The ITT outline will set out the terms of the tender process to which each bidder shall be deemed to have agreed to by their participation. A pro-forma Expression of Interest (EoI) form will also be available on TAP’s website, so that qualifying parties can register their interest in receiving the full ITT package.

A high-level overview of the tender process is indicated below:

- Supply period: from 1st October 2025 until 30th September 2027 with possibility of extending until 30th September 2028.

- Delivery points:

- TAP Virtual Trading Point (VTP), accessible for TAP shippers owning forward firm transportation capacity for the relevant period.

- The Interconnection Points of Melendugno, Nea Mesimvria or Komotini, accessible for TAP Shippers booking interruptible transportation capacity for the relevant period.

In addition:

-The interconnection point at Melendugno, Italy for the redelivery of gas used in TAP’s Pipeline Receiving Terminal.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline delivers natural gas from Azerbaijan’s vast Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to Europe, playing a critical role in the continent's energy security. Spanning 878 kilometers, TAP links to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border near Kipoi, traverses Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea, and reaches its final destination in southern Italy.

TAP is pivotal in securing Southeastern Europe’s energy supply, with its integration into existing and future interconnectors. A notable connection is the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which began commercial operations in October 2022. The IGB facilitates the delivery of Caspian gas to Bulgaria, strengthening regional energy security and diversification. TAP’s network, extending through Greece, Albania, and Italy, unlocks significant opportunities to increase the flow of Azerbaijani gas to larger European markets, further enhancing the continent’s energy resilience.

