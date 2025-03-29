Corsican activist slams France's colonial crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. France must acknowledge its colonial crimes, particularly against Corsica, and correct historical injustices, member of the Nazione independence movement (Corsica) François Benedetti said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

"We are here to talk about the problems we are facing. But above all, I am here to express my solidarity with all my brothers in the struggle - the Caribbean, Guyana, the South Pacific, and other countries that suffer from French, Dutch, and other types of colonialism," said Benedetti.

He stressed that Corsica, although part of France, still remains in a subordinate position.

"France took our history from us and hid it. We don't accept that our ancestors are Gauls. The Gauls never set foot on Corsica. We see that this is a lie, and we are fighting to restore our historical identity," he added.

