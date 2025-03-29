Azerbaijan's investments in Ireland outpaces previous year figures in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan has boosted its investments in the Irish economy, with the total amount reaching $12.4 million in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure represents a substantial rise, marking an increase of $9.2 million, or 3.9 times more compared to 2023.

The share of Azerbaijan's investments in Ireland accounted for about 0.7 percent of the total direct foreign investments in the country.

To note, the amount of investments from Azerbaijan into Ireland was around $3.2 million in 2023.

Additionally, direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy surpassed $7 billion in 2024, reflecting an increase of $388.1 million, or 5.83 percent, from 2023.

Meanwhile, the total direct foreign investments directed by Azerbaijan into foreign economies amounted to about $1.8 billion, showing a significant drop of $1.4 billion, or 43.3 percent, compared to the figure for 2023.