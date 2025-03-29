Iranian-Turkmen joint economic commission set to hold next meeting in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The next meeting of the joint economic commission between Iran and Turkmenistan will be held in Tehran in the second half of May, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

As per her insights, the commission meeting is set to delve into the strategic framework for synergistic transport and cargo logistics collaboration between the two nations, the blueprint for advancing technical and engineering partnerships, and the strategic alignment for energy sector cooperation. Tentatively, both parties are poised to finalize pertinent agreements.



The Iranian minister articulated that, alongside the accords delineated during the commission's assembly, supplementary collaborative instruments are anticipated to be executed.

To note, Sadegh visited Turkmenistan on March 28.

