Politics Materials 29 March 2025 19:11 (UTC +04:00)
First Lady of Uzbekistan congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva has sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban Khanim,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, which symbolizes the awakening and renewal of nature, as well as the unique manifestation of our peoples' millennia-old traditions and noble customs.

I wish you and your family happiness, success, and a joyful spirit in this Eastern New Year. I wish your beloved country prosperity, development, and peace,” the letter reads.

