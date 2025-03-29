Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Turkish President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

Politics Materials 29 March 2025 17:55 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

“Esteemed President, my dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to the Almighty to further strengthen our solidarity and unity.

On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan joyful days and prosperity,” the letter reads.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more