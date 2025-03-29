Turkish President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

“Esteemed President, my dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to the Almighty to further strengthen our solidarity and unity.

On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan joyful days and prosperity,” the letter reads.