Spring-Summer season at Azerbaijan airports - new destinations and increased flights

From March 30, 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Azerbaijan’s regional airports will transition to the spring-summer flight schedule, which will remain in effect until October 25. The new season will bring an increase in flight frequency, expansion of the route network, and more convenient connection options for passengers.

Extensive route selection from Heydar Aliyev International Airport

This season, passengers will have access to flights operated by 35 airlines to more than 70 destinations:

Europe : Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, London, Prague, Budapest

: Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, London, Prague, Budapest Middle East : Doha, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat

: Doha, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat Turkey : Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum, Dalaman

: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum, Dalaman Central Asia : Almaty, Astana,Aktau, Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Samarkand

: Almaty, Astana,Aktau, Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Samarkand South Asia : Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, Islamabad

: Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, Islamabad UAE : Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Other Destinations: Beijing, Urumqi, Minsk, Podgorica, Tivat, Sharm El-Sheikh

Strengthening the transit hub

As the region’s leading aviation hub, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to enhance optimal connections for transit passengers. The new flight schedule has reduced waiting times, improved service for transit passengers and optimized flight connections for greater convenience. This will create more convenient opportunities for passengers traveling to third countries.

Expansion of the route network at regional airports

Under the spring-summer flight schedule, the number of flights from Azerbaijan’s regional airports will increase, and new routes will be added:

Airport Direction Airline Frequency Start date Nakhchivan Baku AZAL 8+ times daily Permanent Ganja AZAL Once a week April 1 Istanbul Turkish Airlines Twice a week April 1 Istanbul Ajet Twice a week June 3 Moscow Utair Once a week April 3 Ganja Istanbul Turkish Airlines Twice a week April 1 Istanbul Ajet Twice a week June 3 Istanbul Pegasus Twice a week April 1 Moscow Aeroflot Once a week March 30 Moscow Utair Daily March 30 Moscow AZAL Three times a week March 31 Moscow Ural Airlines Three times a week April 3

St. Petersburg AZAL Once a week May 31 Lankaran Moscow Utair Once a week April 5 Gabala Abu Dhabi Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Three times a week June 19 Fuzuli Baku AZAL Twice a week Permanent

Passenger recommendations

Due to the high demand for flights during the summer season, passengers are advised to book their flights in advance. To avoid unnecessary delays at the airport and ensure a smooth travel experience, passenger can use online pre-registration, as well as self-service kiosks at the airport for self-check-In and self-service baggage drop-off.

Additionally, passengers are strongly recommended to check the current flight schedule before their trip and stay informed about any changes on the official websites of the respective airlines