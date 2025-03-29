Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Spring-Summer season at Azerbaijan airports - new destinations and increased flights

29 March 2025
Spring-Summer season at Azerbaijan airports - new destinations and increased flights

From March 30, 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Azerbaijan’s regional airports will transition to the spring-summer flight schedule, which will remain in effect until October 25. The new season will bring an increase in flight frequency, expansion of the route network, and more convenient connection options for passengers.

Extensive route selection from Heydar Aliyev International Airport

This season, passengers will have access to flights operated by 35 airlines to more than 70 destinations:

  • Europe: Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, London, Prague, Budapest
  • Middle East: Doha, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat
  • Turkey: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum, Dalaman
  • Central Asia: Almaty, Astana,Aktau, Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Samarkand
  • South Asia: Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, Islamabad
  • UAE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
  • Other Destinations: Beijing, Urumqi, Minsk, Podgorica, Tivat, Sharm El-Sheikh

Strengthening the transit hub

As the region’s leading aviation hub, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to enhance optimal connections for transit passengers. The new flight schedule has reduced waiting times, improved service for transit passengers and optimized flight connections for greater convenience. This will create more convenient opportunities for passengers traveling to third countries.

Expansion of the route network at regional airports

Under the spring-summer flight schedule, the number of flights from Azerbaijan’s regional airports will increase, and new routes will be added:

Airport

Direction

Airline

Frequency

Start date

Nakhchivan

Baku

AZAL

8+ times daily

Permanent

Ganja

AZAL

Once a week

April 1

Istanbul

Turkish Airlines

Twice a week

April 1

Istanbul

Ajet

Twice a week

June 3

Moscow

Utair

Once a week

April 3

Ganja

Istanbul

Turkish Airlines

Twice a week

April 1

Istanbul

Ajet

Twice a week

June 3

Istanbul

Pegasus

Twice a week

April 1

Moscow

Aeroflot

Once a week

March 30

Moscow

Utair

Daily

March 30

Moscow

AZAL

Three times a week

March 31

Moscow

Ural Airlines

Three times a week

April 3

St. Petersburg

AZAL

Once a week

May 31

Lankaran

Moscow

Utair

Once a week

April 5

Gabala

Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Three times a week

June 19

Fuzuli

Baku

AZAL

Twice a week

Permanent

Passenger recommendations

Due to the high demand for flights during the summer season, passengers are advised to book their flights in advance. To avoid unnecessary delays at the airport and ensure a smooth travel experience, passenger can use online pre-registration, as well as self-service kiosks at the airport for self-check-In and self-service baggage drop-off.

Additionally, passengers are strongly recommended to check the current flight schedule before their trip and stay informed about any changes on the official websites of the respective airlines

