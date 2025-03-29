Spring-Summer season at Azerbaijan airports - new destinations and increased flights

From March 30, 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Azerbaijan’s regional airports will transition to the spring-summer flight schedule, which will remain in effect until October 25. The new season will bring an increase in flight frequency, expansion of the route network, and more convenient connection options for passengers.
Extensive route selection from Heydar Aliyev International Airport
This season, passengers will have access to flights operated by 35 airlines to more than 70 destinations:
- Europe: Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, London, Prague, Budapest
- Middle East: Doha, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat
- Turkey: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum, Dalaman
- Central Asia: Almaty, Astana,Aktau, Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Samarkand
- South Asia: Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, Islamabad
- UAE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
- Other Destinations: Beijing, Urumqi, Minsk, Podgorica, Tivat, Sharm El-Sheikh
Strengthening the transit hub
As the region’s leading aviation hub, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to enhance optimal connections for transit passengers. The new flight schedule has reduced waiting times, improved service for transit passengers and optimized flight connections for greater convenience. This will create more convenient opportunities for passengers traveling to third countries.
Expansion of the route network at regional airports
Under the spring-summer flight schedule, the number of flights from Azerbaijan’s regional airports will increase, and new routes will be added:
|
Airport
|
Direction
|
Airline
|
Frequency
|
Start date
|
Nakhchivan
|
Baku
|
AZAL
|
8+ times daily
|
Permanent
|
Ganja
|
AZAL
|
Once a week
|
April 1
|
Istanbul
|
Turkish Airlines
|
Twice a week
|
April 1
|
Istanbul
|
Ajet
|
Twice a week
|
June 3
|
Moscow
|
Utair
|
Once a week
|
April 3
|
Ganja
|
Istanbul
|
Turkish Airlines
|
Twice a week
|
April 1
|
Istanbul
|
Ajet
|
Twice a week
|
June 3
|
Istanbul
|
Pegasus
|
Twice a week
|
April 1
|
Moscow
|
Aeroflot
|
Once a week
|
March 30
|
Moscow
|
Utair
|
Daily
|
March 30
|
Moscow
|
AZAL
|
Three times a week
|
March 31
|
Moscow
|
Ural Airlines
|
Three times a week
|
April 3
|
St. Petersburg
|
AZAL
|
Once a week
|
May 31
|
Lankaran
|
Moscow
|
Utair
|
Once a week
|
April 5
|
Gabala
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi
|
Three times a week
|
June 19
|
Fuzuli
|
Baku
|
AZAL
|
Twice a week
|
Permanent
Passenger recommendations
Due to the high demand for flights during the summer season, passengers are advised to book their flights in advance. To avoid unnecessary delays at the airport and ensure a smooth travel experience, passenger can use online pre-registration, as well as self-service kiosks at the airport for self-check-In and self-service baggage drop-off.
Additionally, passengers are strongly recommended to check the current flight schedule before their trip and stay informed about any changes on the official websites of the respective airlines