Iranian MFA announces venue of Iran-US nuclear talks' next round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The 3rd round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US will take place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference today in Tehran, Baghaei explained that the decision to hold the talks in Muscat came following a proposal from Oman and an agreement between Iran and the US.

He added that, based on this agreement, an expert-level meeting on technical issues will be held on April 23, followed by high-level negotiations on April 26 in Oman's Muscat.

“In the expert-level meeting, the parties will delve into the details of the proposed frameworks on a smaller scale,” Baghaei noted.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

