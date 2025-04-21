Iranian FM set to visit China for nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, is set to travel to China on April 22 to hold discussions concerning Iran's nuclear program as part of ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, said the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held in Tehran on April 21, Baghaei noted that the visit is part of Iran's continuous consultations with its strategic partners. These talks aim to address key aspects of the nuclear program in the context of broader diplomatic efforts. Last week, Araghchi traveled to Russia for similar discussions.

Baghaei also noted that during the second round of talks between Iran and the US in Rome, Araghchi engaged in conversations with his Italian counterpart on related issues.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

