Iranian official values nation's mining cooperation with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Iran and Uzbekistan are well-positioned to enhance their cooperation in the mining sector, said Mohammad Aghajanloo, the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Shokhrukh Gulamov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Aghajanloo highlighted that the two countries could increase collaboration in the extraction and processing of various minerals, including steel, copper, and gold.

He further noted that Iran utilizes the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) method in sponge iron production and is open to applying this technology in other countries.

"Iran has developed significant potential in steel, copper, aluminum, gold, and other production sectors in recent years, and we could expand economic and trade cooperation with Uzbekistan," Aghajanloo remarked.

"Iranian companies could sign contracts in Uzbekistan to engage in mining projects and related activities," the Iranian official added.

Gulamov also emphasized Uzbekistan’s intention to strengthen cooperation with Iran across all aspects of the mining sector, from exploration to mineral extraction and final product production.

He articulated that the formation of synergistic partnerships would be a pivotal element of the collaborative initiatives within the mining domain, aligning with strategic endeavors to fortify bilateral relations between the two nations.

“Mining and related industries are not the only areas of interest. Uzbekistan is also keen on collaborating with Iran in sectors like oil, gas, petrochemicals, and power plants,” Gulamov concluded.

