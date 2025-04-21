KazMunayGas promotes new deputy chairman to oversee decarbonization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Former member of the Board of Directors and independent director of JSC "KazTransOil", Kazbek Kussainov, has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC "KazMunayGas", Trend reports.

"Kazbek Kussainov will oversee strategic and corporate development of KazMunayGas, sustainable development and ESG, improving project management efficiency, as well as issues of decarbonization and environmental protection," KazMunayGas said in a statement.

Kussainov began his career in 2000 as a specialist in the administrative department of JSC "KazTransOil". Over the years, he has held leadership positions at JSC "KazTransGas", worked as a chief specialist in the asset management department of JSC NC "KazMunayGas", and served as Deputy General Director of LLP "M&SE". Since August 2023, he has been a member of the Board of Directors – independent director of JSC "KazTransOil".

Kazbek Kussainov ascends to the role of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC "KazMunayGas," subsequent to Serikkali Brekeshev's strategic decision to exit the company voluntarily.

