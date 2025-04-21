Uzbekistan, UAE rolling up their sleeves to commence new joint initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. During an official visit to the UAE, a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov, held key meetings with senior government officials and executives from major Emirati companies, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

Key discussions took place with UAE Deputy Minister of Investment Mohammed Alhawi, Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Applications Saqr Bingalib, and representatives from prominent organizations such as TAQA Distribution, Sura Holding, Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, AD Ports, ADQ, Alserkal Envirol, EMSTEEL, IFFCO Group, and Unifrutti Group, among others.

The meetings culminated in several definitive agreements designed to enhance current collaborations and initiate new collaborative ventures across various important areas. Planned projects will cover pharmaceuticals, geology, infrastructure, healthcare development, food production, household chemicals, and agriculture. Additional initiatives will focus on improving the efficiency of power transmission networks, expanding agro-industrial clusters, training civil servants in artificial intelligence applications, and advancing regional transport infrastructure.

This visit is a feather in the cap for both Uzbekistan and the UAE, highlighting their dedication to rolling up their sleeves and working hand in hand to enhance economic and technological ties.

It is noteworthy that, since 2021, mutual trade turnover between the UAE and Uzbekistan has been steadily increasing at an average annual rate of over 20 percent, approaching $650 million by the end of 2024.

