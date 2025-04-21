Azerbaijani official proposes setting Turkic World scientific hub at Garabagh University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ A proposal has been made to establish a Scientific Center for the Turkic World at Azerbaijan's Garabagh University as part of the Heydar Aliyev Scholarship Program, Trend reports.

Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Social Research Center and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, introduced the idea during an event highlighting the findings of the "Turkic Barometer 2024: Current Approaches to Education and Scientific Cooperation in Turkic States" sociological research project.

Oruj outlined several ambitious plans for the region, including the creation of a Higher Music School dedicated to the Turkic World in the area known as the "Conservatory of the Caucasus."

"On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, a project for the best library of the Turkic world could be realized, and flags of ancient and modern Turkic states could be raised in Khankendi," he added.

Oruj stressed that coordinated scientific efforts and joint research initiatives between think tanks of Turkic nations could play a pivotal role in addressing global challenges and enhancing the influence of the Turkic world in shaping the new global order.

