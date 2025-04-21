Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Pope Francis passes away

21 April 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says, Trend reports.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta," the Vatican News said in a statement.

Pope Francis became the leader of the Catholic Church in 2013, becoming the first pontiff from Latin America. In recent months, he had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia. His last public appearance was the day before his death, when he delivered his Easter message to the faithful.

