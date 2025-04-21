President of Turkmenistan approves major amendments to road transport law

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 21. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhammedov, has approved amendments to the Law on Road Transport, designed to modernize legal regulations in the sector, Trend reports.

The updated version of Article 10 clarifies the roles of key regulatory bodies, which now include the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet, and the agency "Türkmenawtoulaglary."

Significant revisions have been made to the articles defining the responsibilities of the Transport and Communications Agency. As per the new version of Article 12, the agency will now be responsible for implementing state policy in road transport, issuing licenses, overseeing transportation safety and vehicle maintenance, and representing Turkmenistan in international organizations.

Additionally, a new Article 12 has been introduced to define the powers of the "Türkmenawtoulaglary" agency. Its duties include participating in the development of industry programs, setting transport tariffs, issuing route permits, conducting market analysis, and enhancing international cooperation in the sector.

The amendments also provide clarity on the procedures for the disposal of road vehicles owned by state enterprises and institutions.

These changes are designed to enhance the efficiency of Turkmenistan’s road transport management system and promote stronger international collaboration in the sector.

