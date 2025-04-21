MFA states Iran's core demand in nuclear talks remains sanctions relief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Iran's primary demand remains the lifting of sanctions in the ongoing indirect nuclear talks with the US, said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that Iran considers the sanctions imposed on the country to be unjust and illegal.

"Iran is in favor of the substantial and effective removal of sanctions, enabling the country to carry out its economic, trade, and banking activities normally," he added.

"Furthermore, trust must be established to prevent the repetition of past negative experiences. This is the essence of providing guarantees in the negotiations. Iran wants to ensure that negotiations continue only if we reach a meaningful outcome and that both parties fulfill their obligations seriously," Baghaei stated.

The ministry official also addressed certain media reports about uranium enrichment during the negotiations, clarifying that such claims are not accurate. The details of the ongoing talks between Iran and the US have been kept confidential, with both sides agreeing not to disclose specifics to the media.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

