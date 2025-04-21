Kazakhstan strengthens agricultural leadership with new appointment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. By agreement with the Administration of the President and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, by order of the Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, Sergey Li has been appointed as the leader of the apparatus of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

“Sergey Li previously headed the department for the enforcement of judicial acts in the Aktobe region, served as chairman of the board of the Republican Chamber of Private Bailiffs of Kazakhstan, deputy akim (mayor) of Aktobe since September 2019, and director of the legal department of the Ministry of Trade and Integration,” reads a statement from the press service of the ministry.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Board at JSC "National Company QazExpoCongress."

