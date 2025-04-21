Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Vietnam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, held numerous meetings as part of her visit to Vietnam.

At the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism, she met with representatives of the creative industry, leaders of educational institutions, and Vietnamese alumni who studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era.

The meeting offered insights into the Ha Noi College of Trade and Tourism, which has been operating since 1965 and is recognized as one of the leading and most prestigious educational institutions in Vietnam in this field. The college has around 3,000 students and offers over 50 training programs across various academic and professional levels.

Discussions focused on the close relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam across different areas, highlighting the strong friendship between the two peoples and the exceptional role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in establishing these ties.

The meeting also emphasized that the 2014 state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam marked a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations. Projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva have further contributed to expanding these ties. The Foundation’s educational and social projects in Vietnam were also mentioned, including the construction of a primary school in Hà Giang Province with the Foundation’s support.

The meeting also discussed the bilateral relations, the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the friendship of the two countries and peoples, and the current high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. Further expansion of existing ties, and projects to be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the educational and social spheres were also in focus of the meeting.

Leyla Aliyeva also met with Vietnamese alumni who studied in Azerbaijan between 1968 and 1990. It was noted that these graduates played a key role in fostering friendly relations between the two nations. Following Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Vietnam in 1983, the number of Vietnamese students in Azerbaijan increased significantly — during the Soviet period, up to 5,000 Vietnamese citizens studied in Azerbaijan.

A financial support certificate from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was presented to the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism.

The meeting then was followed by a presentation of Azerbaijani cuisine by famous international chef David Israfilov, Vice President of the World Barbecue Association.