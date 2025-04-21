Azerbaijan, Iraq hold second round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, visited the Republic of Iraq on April 20, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The visit included the second round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, held in Baghdad.

The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev on behalf of Azerbaijan, and Hussein Muhammad Bahr Al-Ulum, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations.

During the talks, both sides engaged in extensive discussions on the current state and future prospects of bilateral political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and interparliamentary relations. The possibility of expanding mutual cooperation within multilateral frameworks, particularly through international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, was also addressed. The discussions touched on potential collaboration under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP).

Rafiyev delivered a comprehensive briefing to the Iraqi contingent regarding the current post-conflict landscape, the intricacies of the peace process, ongoing reconstruction initiatives in the liberated zones, the systematic landmine clearance operations, and the repatriation of displaced citizens to their native regions.



Both entities engaged in a discourse regarding geopolitical and transnational matters of reciprocal significance.

During his visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Rafiyev also met with the Minister of Communications of Iraq and Chairwoman of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the two governments, Hayam Al-Yasiri. They emphasized the commission’s significant contribution to the development of economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation and expressed confidence that the upcoming session of the commission, scheduled to take place in Baku, will further strengthen bilateral relations.

In a meeting with Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Jasim Abdulazeez Humadi, Rafiyev discussed Azerbaijan’s successful presidency of COP29 and areas of cooperation on climate change.

Rafiyev also visited the "Rewaq Baghdad Center for Public Policy," where he met with the center’s director, Abbas Al-Anbouri, and participated in a roundtable discussion. The roundtable focused on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, COP29 presidency, the country’s stance on regional and international issues, and future developments in Azerbaijan-Iraq relations. Rafiyev also addressed numerous questions from participants regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

