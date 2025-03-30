Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz congratulates Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz has sent a letter to Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Prime Minister, my dear brother, I would like to thank you for your sincere letter of congratulations on my birthday. Our intensive mutual visits and high-level contacts reflect the spirit of our exceptional fraternal relations and the ever-growing cooperation between our countries. The recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to our country and the opening of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline during the visit are one of the most obvious examples of this. We are pleased to continue our cooperation and solidarity with Azerbaijan in all areas, both bilaterally and within the framework of multilateral platforms and regional mechanisms. The Shusha Declaration, which raised our relations from a strategic partnership to an alliance, became a new symbol of our brotherhood, which we developed according to the principle of "One nation, two states". I would like to emphasize once again that we are ready to provide every possible support for the restoration and revival of the territories liberated from occupation.

Taking this opportunity, I sincerely congratulate you and your family on the blessed holiday of Ramadan, I wish you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan good health, peace and prosperity," the letter says.