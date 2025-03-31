Iran's South Pars Gas plans to reduce flare gas volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The volume of flare gas burned at processing plants of Iran's South Pars Gas Complex Company is expected to decrease to three million cubic meters until the end of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), the company's CEO Gholamabbas Hosseini told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that it’s planned to provide the necessary equipment and supplies in this regard.

Hosseini said that the volume of associated gas burned daily at the South Pars Gas Company's plants, which was 8.7 million cubic meters two years ago, decreased to 5.6 million cubic meters last year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025).

To note, South Pars Gas Complex Company obtains 650 million cubic meters of rich gas daily from the South Pars gas field. A total of 580 million cubic meters of gas is processed and transferred to the country's gas network. The company also produces 780,000 barrels of gas condensate, 15,000 tons of ethane, 15,000 tons of propane, 10,000 tons of butane, and 2,500 tons of sulfur daily.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field of Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

---

