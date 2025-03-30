Kyrgyzstan takes lead in banking sector integration, QR code payment services in EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Kyrgyzstan has emerged as a leader in the banking sector within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for its achievements in intersystem integration and the provision of payment and money transfer services via QR codes, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, this pivotal achievement comes on the heels of the successful implementation of the national QR code interoperability framework, designed to establish a cohesive payment ecosystem for end-users.

Since the launch of the unified payment space using QR codes in May 2022, the country has made remarkable progress. Thus, a total of 60,100 QR codes have been installed at trade and service enterprises across Kyrgyzstan as of March 1, 2025. In total, 99.7 million payments have been processed through the operator’s interaction system, amounting to 141.2 billion soms ($1.6 billion). Of this, 6.4 million payments for government services have been conducted, totaling 4.4 billion soms ($50.8 million).

In December 2022, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with banks, payment organizations, and mobile app operators in the country, successfully concluded the intersystem integration of payment systems using QR codes based on the national standard. This was a critical step towards the widespread adoption of QR code payments across the country.

As part of efforts to promote the use of QR codes and expand their accessibility, the National Bank, together with the Antimonopoly Regulation Service at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the State Tax Service at the Ministry of Finance, has been actively conducting monitoring of trade and service enterprises across Kyrgyzstan to ensure the installation of QR codes for accepting non-cash payments via any mobile banking app.