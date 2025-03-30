Turkmenistan hits impressive export volumes at commodity exchange

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. The products of the petrochemical industry, agriculture, and construction materials were sold at the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan during the trading session on March 20, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan concluded a deal with the State Concern Turkmennebit for the purchase of aviation fuel.

They purchased Portland cement from representatives of Turkmen business circles.

Entrepreneurs from China acquired cotton fiber from Turkmen businessmen.

Three deals totaling $4.8 million were made in the bidding.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCREX), founded in 1994, is a key platform in the country's economy, controlling export and import activities and ensuring transparency of transactions. It supports trade in sectors such as petrochemicals, agriculture, textiles, and construction materials, and promotes international partnerships and foreign investment.