Number of passengers transported from bus stations in regions of Azerbaijan to Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. All bus stations and bus terminals operating in Azerbaijan will operate in an enhanced mode until March 31, Trend reports with reference to the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan.

Over the past four days, 25,790 passengers were transported from regional bus stations to the capital on 2,847 routes.

Given the high passenger flow from the regions to Baku, citizens are advised to purchase tickets online in advance on the biletim.az portal.

Currently, 357 vehicles are connected to the portal, covering 80 routes, 51 stations and 311 routes.

Using the portal allows you to save time, improve the level of convenience for passengers and promotes the development of cashless payments in the country.