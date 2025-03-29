Uzbekistan gears up for prestigious investment forum in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 29. The Republic of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade hosted a briefing on March 29 in honor of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the country's most momentous international event in recent history, Trend reports.

Speaking at the briefing, the Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, emphasized that Uzbekistan is confidently moving along the path of openness, comprehensive reforms, and creating a favorable business environment.

“We are pleased to announce the holding of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, which will take place from June 10 to 12, 2025, in the capital of our country,” Kudratov shared the news.



According to the minister, the uniqueness of this year's forum lies in the fact that, for the first time, an investment exhibition will be organized as part of the event. Major private companies will showcase their projects at the exhibition, and local companies will also have the opportunity to present their capabilities to international investors.

The minister invited all interested parties to participate in the forum. There was also a Q&A session during which journalists were able to learn the details of the TMIIF-2025.

It is expected that over 3,000 participants will take part in the forum, including ministers, representatives of international financial institutions, politicians, economists, top managers of major global corporations and investment funds, as well as experts in sustainable development, innovation, and digital transformation.

According to him, one of the most effective platforms for interacting with investors and promoting Uzbekistan's image as the best place for investment is the annual Tashkent International Investment Forum. Its growing significance is reflected in the results of the event – the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum gathered more than 2,500 participants from 93 countries. Within the framework of the forum, agreements worth a record $26.6 billion were signed.

In total, during the three forums held since 2022, 357 investment agreements were signed for a total of $44 billion. To date, 57 projects have been implemented and put into operation, while construction and design work is ongoing on 263 projects.

The largest share of projects is with Saudi Arabia, with the total agreement amount reaching $10.7 billion. They are followed by China ($7 billion), Russia ($5.5 billion), the UAE ($4.6 billion), Türkiye ($3.6 billion), Germany ($3.4 billion), France ($2 billion), and other countries.