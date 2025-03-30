Uzbekistan notes decrease in trade turnover volume with Iran in 2M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 30.​ Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to $66.1 million from January through February 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee shows that this figure has decreased by 16.6 percent over year, during which trade turnover was recorded at $77.1 million.

Iran continues to occupy a prominent position within Uzbekistan's cadre of principal trading partners, as evidenced by the substantial bilateral trade volume metrics.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $10.8 billion from January through February 2025, reflecting a notable 9.9 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

Export figures reached an impressive $4.64 billion, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 27.7 percent, whereas import activity experienced a marginal contraction of 0.6 percent, settling at $6.2 billion. Consequently, Uzbekistan experienced a trade imbalance amounting to $1.56 billion.