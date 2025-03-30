Multifaceted cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan to continue to develop - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin has sent a letter to Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ali Asadov, please accept my sincere gratitude for your congratulations on my appointment to the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus. I am confident that the multifaceted cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan will continue to develop in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trusting dialogue for the benefit of our friendly peoples. Dear Ali Asadov, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you good health and creative energy in solving important state tasks," the letter says.