Uzbekistan, Pakistan note importance of holding next meeting of Intergovernmental Commission

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 30. During a telephone conversation on March 30, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif exchanged sincere congratulations on the occasion of the holy holiday of Ramadan for the entire Muslim Ummah, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports, Trend reports.

According to the information, warm wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity were expressed to the friendly peoples of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

"The issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached during the historic visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan in February of this year were discussed in accordance with the adopted "road map".

The intensification of contacts and the fruitful nature of exchanges at the level of ministries, departments and industry organizations were noted with particular satisfaction.

The importance of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission this year to review the progress of joint projects and take measures to accelerate them was emphasized.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan also exchanged views on current issues on the regional agenda," the report says.