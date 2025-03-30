Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian airports see notable uptick in int'l passenger traffic

Iran Materials 30 March 2025 23:59 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The number of passengers transported to international destinations via Iranian airports grew by 20 percent during 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Airports Company shows that this figure amounted to 3.5 million passengers versus 2.92 million passengers in 11 months of the last Iranian year.

Month

Current Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025)

Last Iranian Year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024)

Change, %

First month (from March 20 through April 19)

261,226

163,029

60

Second month (from April 20 through May 20)

295,930

208,284

42

Third month (from May 21 through June 20)

392,534

309,887

27

Fourth month (from June 21 through July 21)

426,057

358,183

19

Fifth month (from July 22 through August 21)

379,919

312,212

22

Sixth month (from August 22 through September 21)

389,607

340,568

14

Seventh month (from September 22 through October 21)

238,580

256,545

-7

8th month (from October 22 through November 21)

231,472

219,976

5

9th month (from November 21 through December 20)

270 290

234,038

15

10th month (from December 21 through January 19)

290,398

247,612

17

11th month (from January 20 through February 18)

320,845

265,951

21

Total

3.49 million

2.91 million

20

To note, a total of 54 civilian airports operate in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports transport an average of 30 million passengers annually.

---

