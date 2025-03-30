Iranian airports see notable uptick in int'l passenger traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The number of passengers transported to international destinations via Iranian airports grew by 20 percent during 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Airports Company shows that this figure amounted to 3.5 million passengers versus 2.92 million passengers in 11 months of the last Iranian year.

Month Current Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) Last Iranian Year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024) Change, % First month (from March 20 through April 19) 261,226 163,029 60 Second month (from April 20 through May 20) 295,930 208,284 42 Third month (from May 21 through June 20) 392,534 309,887 27 Fourth month (from June 21 through July 21) 426,057 358,183 19 Fifth month (from July 22 through August 21) 379,919 312,212 22 Sixth month (from August 22 through September 21) 389,607 340,568 14 Seventh month (from September 22 through October 21) 238,580 256,545 -7 8th month (from October 22 through November 21) 231,472 219,976 5 9th month (from November 21 through December 20) 270 290 234,038 15 10th month (from December 21 through January 19) 290,398 247,612 17 11th month (from January 20 through February 18) 320,845 265,951 21 Total 3.49 million 2.91 million 20

To note, a total of 54 civilian airports operate in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports transport an average of 30 million passengers annually.

