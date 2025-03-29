Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

UN Secretary General congratulates Muslims on Ramadan

World Materials 29 March 2025 21:46 (UTC +04:00)
UN Secretary General congratulates Muslims on Ramadan
Photo: WEF

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Ramadan and conveyed his best wishes, Trend reports.

In his message, Guterres expressed his sorrow for those unable to celebrate the holy holiday with their families due to war, conflict, or displacement.

"This holiday is an opportunity to celebrate solidarity and compassion, and I hope that this event will bring people together to realize these values," the UN Secretary-General stated.

Latest

Latest

Read more