Top investors in Azerbaijan’s economy last year revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31.​ Direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy grew by 5.8 percent, or $388 million, reaching a total of over $7 billion, compared to the previous year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that the UK was the largest investor in Azerbaijan's economy, with investments amounting to $1.75 billion, a decrease of 5.9 percent or $109 million compared to the previous year.

Türkiye came in second place, raking in $1.2 billion in investments, though it took a bit of a hit with a 6.4 percent drop, which translates to $83.4 million less in the pot. Hungary snagged the bronze medal, with direct foreign investments skyrocketing by a whopping 5.1 times, or $821.2 million, hitting the $1 billion mark.

The full list of the top 10 countries investing in Azerbaijan's economy in 2024 is as follows: