Top investors in Azerbaijan’s economy last year revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy grew by 5.8 percent, or $388 million, reaching a total of over $7 billion, compared to the previous year.
Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that the UK was the largest investor in Azerbaijan's economy, with investments amounting to $1.75 billion, a decrease of 5.9 percent or $109 million compared to the previous year.
Türkiye came in second place, raking in $1.2 billion in investments, though it took a bit of a hit with a 6.4 percent drop, which translates to $83.4 million less in the pot. Hungary snagged the bronze medal, with direct foreign investments skyrocketing by a whopping 5.1 times, or $821.2 million, hitting the $1 billion mark.
The full list of the top 10 countries investing in Azerbaijan's economy in 2024 is as follows:
|Country
|Amount (USD)
|Share (Percentage)
|United Kingdom
|$1.74 billion
|24,8
|Türkiye
|$1.21 billion
|17,3
|Hungary
|$1.01 billion
|14,5
|Cyprus
|$746.7 million
|10,6
|United Arab Emirates
|$490.1 million
|7,0
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|$371.4 million
|5,3
|Japan
|$241.4 million
|3,4
|Russian Federation
|$234.3 million
|3,3
|United States
|$149.8 million
|2,1
|Norway
|$136.7 million
|1,9