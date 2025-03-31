Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Top investors in Azerbaijan's economy last year revealed

Economy Materials 31 March 2025 04:01 (UTC +04:00)
Top investors in Azerbaijan’s economy last year revealed

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31.​ Direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy grew by 5.8 percent, or $388 million, reaching a total of over $7 billion, compared to the previous year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that the UK was the largest investor in Azerbaijan's economy, with investments amounting to $1.75 billion, a decrease of 5.9 percent or $109 million compared to the previous year.

Türkiye came in second place, raking in $1.2 billion in investments, though it took a bit of a hit with a 6.4 percent drop, which translates to $83.4 million less in the pot. Hungary snagged the bronze medal, with direct foreign investments skyrocketing by a whopping 5.1 times, or $821.2 million, hitting the $1 billion mark.

The full list of the top 10 countries investing in Azerbaijan's economy in 2024 is as follows:

Country Amount (USD) Share (Percentage)
United Kingdom $1.74 billion 24,8
Türkiye $1.21 billion 17,3
Hungary $1.01 billion 14,5
Cyprus $746.7 million 10,6
United Arab Emirates $490.1 million 7,0
Islamic Republic of Iran $371.4 million 5,3
Japan $241.4 million 3,4
Russian Federation $234.3 million 3,3
United States $149.8 million 2,1
Norway $136.7 million 1,9
