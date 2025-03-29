Azerbaijan's Baku stages exhibition exposing France's crimes during colonial times (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. An exhibition dedicated to the crimes of France during colonialism has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition was held as part of an international conference on the topic "Colonialism: Destruction of Religious-National Identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The exposition included materials illustrating the consequences of French colonial rule, such as violence, oppression and the loss of cultural traditions of local peoples.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel