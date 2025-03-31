Iran augments non-oil export via its Golestan Province customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Iran increased non-oil exports through the customs of Golestan Province, located in the country’s northeast, by 42 percent in value and 32 percent in weight during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), Director-General of Golestan Province Customs Department Shahriyar Shahriyari told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that the value of exports through the province's customs amounted to $463 million and the volume—719,000 tons in the reporting year.

Shahriyari pointed out that during this period the non-oil products were exported to 29 countries, including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Türkiye, Italy, India, and the UAE.

The customs official mentioned that products worth $161 million were mainly exported to Turkmenistan and $149 million to Kazakhstan.

Shahryari added that the export through the province’s customs mainly included pistachios, iodine, iron pipes and profiles, cheese, and others.

To note, Golestan Province borders Turkmenistan and plays a key role in Iran's product exports to Central Asian countries.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur