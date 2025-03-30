Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani figure skater wins Winter Olympics license (PHOTO)

Society Materials 30 March 2025 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani figure skater wins Winter Olympics license (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has won a license for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Trend reports with reference to the Winter Sports Federation.

He achieved this success at the World Figure Skating Championships held in Boston, USA.

Having scored 233.31 points in the short and free programs, Azerbaijani athlete took 15th place among 39 athletes and received the right to participate in the Olympic Games.

The remaining representatives of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Suleymanova, as well as Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brikalov, who performed in ice dancing, were unable to advance to the next stage, falling behind their rivals in the short program.

To note, the Winter Olympic Games will be held from 6 to 26 February 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

