Uzbekistan and UK strengthen economic ties with new agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 29. London hosted the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom, attended by a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Trend reports.

The delegation also participated in the "Days of Investment Potential of Uzbekistan" event and held several bilateral meetings with leading British businesses.

During the committee meeting, agreements were reached in key sectors, including banking and finance, transport, critical minerals, information technology, and infrastructure. The discussions culminated in the signing of an Action Plan to enhance economic cooperation between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade and the UK Department for Business and Trade. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to foster collaboration in the critical minerals sector.

Bilateral meetings were also held with major companies such as Standard Chartered Bank, United Green Group, International Hospitals Group, and Landers Mining. These discussions explored potential joint projects in agriculture, healthcare, banking, and finance, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.