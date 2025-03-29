Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Baku Initiative Group, People's Union for Liberation of Guadeloupe sign MoU

Politics Materials 29 March 2025 12:44 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Baku Initiative Group and the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe Party have signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding), Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The memorandum was signed by the Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov and the Secretary General of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe Jean-Jacob Bicep.

