BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The VMedia YouTube channel has published a video asserting that the lands now known as Armenia were once part of a larger historical Azerbaijan until the mid-19th century, Trend reports.

The film presents evidence from a variety of sources, including the correspondence of Russian officer S.D. Burnashev (18th century), decrees from Russian emperors Peter I, Peter II, Paul I, as well as maps from Russian, British, and German sources.

"While the exact spelling of the geographical name, such as in the Russian language at the time, was not fully established—sometimes written as 'Adrebizhan' or 'Aderbaijan'—the term 'Azerbaijan' is easily recognizable. It certainly doesn’t resemble the word 'Armenia,' which is entirely consistent with historical facts," the video notes. "Until the first quarter of the 19th century, there were 10 Azerbaijani khanates across present-day Azerbaijan and Armenia."

The video also delves into how the emergence of Armenia in the South Caucasus occurred, highlighting Yerevan’s long-standing policy of distorting historical truths. One key point emphasized is that Armenia is the only former Soviet republic where historical city names, often Turkic in origin, were not restored after the collapse of the USSR.

"Yerevan's policy of forcibly separating its people from historical truth is tied to its aggression and territorial ambitions. Therefore, Armenia is not a crossroads of peace, as Prime Minister Pashinyan claims, but a dead end," VMedia concludes.