Kazakhstan focuses on training personnel to build regional aviation hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 29. Kazakh Civil Aviation Academy hosted an extended meeting of the Educational and Methodological Union and an industry meeting with the participation of the Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev and the Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, as well as leaders of aviation companies and partner organizations, Trend reports.



On the course of the meeting, the participants discussed the strategic directions for training aviation personnel, adapting educational programs to international standards, and measures to overcome the staffing shortage in the industry.



According to estimates, the annual need exceeds 600 new personnel – pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, logisticians, security specialists, and unmanned aerial system experts.



"We have begun the implementation of projects for two new airports in the Zaysan and Katon-Karagai regions of the East Kazakhstan region, which are being built under the instructions of the Head of State. The launch of similar projects in Kenderli in the Mangystau region is expected. Additionally, the restoration of the Arkalyk airport's operations is planned. The new airports are expected to create about 1,000 permanent jobs. Undoubtedly, we need professionals in their field," said Marat Karabaev.



The Academy presented key initiatives for transforming the educational model: the introduction of EASA standards (Part-FCL and Part-66), the launch of programs in English, the development of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Center, digitalization of training, and expansion of the dual training format.



This Academy is the only university in Kazakhstan that trains specialists according to ICAO, IATA, and AVSEC standards. Currently, more than 2,000 students, including undergraduates, master's students, and doctoral candidates, are studying here.