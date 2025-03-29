Pashinyan’s Europe illusion

History has a knack for irony. Sometimes weakness dresses up as resolve, confusion gets repackaged as strategy, and political despair comes wrapped in the shiny foil of “the people’s will.” What just happened in Yerevan? Classic case. Under the gold dome of the Armenian Parliament — amid staged outbursts and a laughably theatrical sense of national mission — lawmakers pushed through a decision that was practically obsolete before the ink dried. Armenia, supposedly, is now “on the path” to join the European Union. On paper, sure. In the minds of a few deluded politicians? Maybe. But in reality? It's political cosplay — all smoke, no fire, zero shot at materializing.

This whole “Euro-integration” thing? It reads like a bedtime story for the politically heartbroken. A kind of delusion you cling to when your country's flat broke, isolated, and backed into a corner — but you still want to believe you’re five minutes away from joining the cool kids’ table. Trouble is, the EU isn’t exactly holding a seat open. And Armenia? Still hogtied by old commitments, old patrons, and old fears.

What Pashinyan’s crew pulled off wasn’t a real choice. It was a bone tossed to a restless public, with the government trying to pass off impotence as vision. This bill? It's not about Armenia’s future. It’s a distraction from the bitter present — a present where the country has lost territory, allies, and trust. And now, after all that, they want to claw their way into Europe, as if Brussels is out there saying, “Come on in, slogans are all we need!”

Talk about hypocrisy. The so-called “democratic path” sounds real rich coming from a post-Soviet backwater still knee-deep in old-school corruption, political crackdowns, tribal nationalism, revenge fantasies, Soviet-era mythologizing, and an economy that’s in the ICU. And the EU’s reaction? A polite nod. That’s it. A diplomatic thumbs-up to a regime trying hard to cosplay European civility while still living by the rules of post-imperial dependence.

Let’s be clear: Armenia isn’t joining the EU. It’s entering a new phase of self-deception.

So what actually happened? The Armenian Parliament signed off on the first, symbol-heavy step toward “EU accession.” Sixty-four MPs voted in favor, seven said no. The bill, officially titled “On Initiating the Accession Process of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union,” passed its second and final reading. It’s not a formal application to join the EU. It doesn’t change a thing in legal terms. But it does send a flashy public signal — a billboard for Pashinyan’s pro-Western pivot.

The text of the law is full of hopeful buzzwords: Armenia “declares the start of accession,” pledging to become a “safe, secure, developed, and prosperous” state. But — and it’s a big “but” — actual EU membership, the bill notes, would require a nationwide referendum. Translation: none of this happens unless the Armenian people buy in.

The EU responded almost instantly. European Parliament reps like South Caucasus point man Nils Ušakovs and Armenia rapporteur Miriam Lexmann clapped politely, calling Yerevan’s move a “clear expression of Armenia’s steadfast commitment to our shared values and democratic path.” But in the same breath, they threw down the fine print: EU membership is a long, tough, and merit-based process. You want in? You’ve gotta clean up your act — think human rights, rule of law, real reforms. No shortcuts. No political theater.

What’s Really Going On Here?

No one in their right mind should be shocked by this. The whole initiative came from a civic group called the “Platform for Democratic Forces,” which somehow racked up 60,000 signatures — 10,000 more than required — in just two months. In January, the bill got the green light from Pashinyan’s cabinet. By February, it cleared its first parliamentary reading. This final vote? Purely symbolic. Nothing more, nothing less.

Even Pashinyan admits it: this law “does not mean Armenia is becoming an EU member in the literal sense.” So yeah, we’re talking vibes, not substance. But symbolism matters. After the 2020 war and the humiliating loss in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia has been steadily distancing itself from its old alliance with Russia and trying to pivot West. Moscow’s dwindling regional pull — especially as it’s neck-deep in Ukraine — is pushing Yerevan to look elsewhere for security guarantees and economic lifelines.

But let’s not kid ourselves. This whole move is less about joining Europe and more about surviving the moment. It’s a desperate hail Mary pass, thrown by a government trying to look decisive in the face of strategic freefall.

And Europe? It might politely applaud from the sidelines, but don’t expect them to catch that pass.

Despite the upbeat talking points, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Brussels isn’t exactly clearing a runway for Armenia’s grand European landing. And Armenian opposition voices aren’t shy about saying so out loud. Armen Gevorgyan, a lawmaker from the “Armenia” bloc, didn’t mince words: when the EU really wants a country in its club, it doesn’t wait for second or third readings of anything. If there’s a political green light, the response comes fast. With Armenia? Crickets.

Even the Foreign Ministry’s response to Gevorgyan’s query reeked of diplomatic stall tactics. Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said, “They were waiting for the second reading — now they can respond.” That’s not enthusiasm. That’s a polite shrug dressed up in a suit.

So far, real, tangible dialogue between Armenia and the EU has mostly boiled down to visa liberalization talks. Back in September 2024, both sides officially opened negotiations to scrap visa requirements. EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas called it a “historic moment.” But let’s be real — visa-free travel isn’t membership. It’s the EU’s soft power playbook 101. A breadcrumb. Not the cake.

Armenia’s newfound Euro-crush looks especially awkward when you zoom out and take in its current geopolitical positioning. Yerevan is still a fully vested member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) — two pillars of Moscow’s post-Soviet power structure. So when Pashinyan’s government says it’s starting the EU accession process, what they’re really doing is playing both sides — signaling Western alignment while clinging to old Kremlin-era alliances.

This isn’t so much about integration as it is about optics. Following the lead of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, Armenia is trying to rally domestic support by flashing the Euro-integration card. The problem? Unlike those countries, Armenia hasn’t even codified an EU course in its constitution. Worse, it’s still economically, energetically, and militarily tethered to Russia.

High Hopes, Hard Limits: The Risks of Euro-Talk

The dream of a “European future” might play well in Yerevan, but the cold facts of geopolitics say: slow down. Russia may be losing grip in the South Caucasus, but it’s still a heavyweight — and a critical partner Armenia depends on for gas, weapons, and, let’s face it, political muscle. Any hard lurch toward Brussels will look a lot like betrayal in Moscow’s eyes. That kind of move? It carries real consequences — political, economic, maybe even military. Just ask Ukraine circa 2014.

Which is why this whole thing feels more like a whisper than a roar. Pashinyan isn’t trying to sprint toward Europe — he’s tiptoeing, testing the waters, hoping for a little attention and maybe a few grants from Brussels. It's a signal, not a commitment. A way of saying, “Hey, we’re here, we’re trying — how about a little help?”

Russia, of course, isn’t letting the moment pass quietly. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk delivered a blunt reality check: Armenia’s gonna have to pick a side. “This policy of trying to please everyone — it's not gonna cut it anymore,” he warned. Overchuk dismissed Armenia’s EU bill as a feel-good fluff piece — “all the right things against all the wrong things,” as he put it — and reminded Yerevan that it’s impossible to straddle two worlds forever.

He’s not wrong. As much as Armenia talks up Europe, it still plays a visible, even productive role within the EAEU. And that dual-track strategy — smile west, survive east — may have worked for a while. But in this age of sharpened lines and binary choices, it’s running on borrowed time.

Overchuk’s message was crystal clear: Armenia’s EU flirtation isn’t just a geopolitical nuisance for Moscow — it’s a potential threat to the entire Eurasian project, where Yerevan has long been a loyal foot soldier.

At the end of the day, Armenia’s at a crossroads. One foot in the Kremlin’s shadow, the other inching toward Brussels. But the clock’s ticking. The bigger question isn’t just can Armenia choose — it’s will it? And if so… who gets the ring?

The Illusion of Flexibility: Armenia’s Dangerous Game of Sitting on the Fence

Take this whole debate out of the warm, echoey halls of Parliament and drop it into the real world — where choices are brutal, stakes are high, and second chances are rare — and things get crystal clear: Armenia can’t afford this geopolitical two-step anymore.

The so-called “law on beginning the EU accession process” isn’t just words on paper. It’s a direct slap in the face to every binding agreement Armenia still holds as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO. It’s a provocation. A bluff. A desperate swing at breaking free from Moscow’s shadow — without actually walking out the door. It’s a gesture that leads nowhere except into the fog of strategic limbo, and that’s a place where nations don’t survive — they vanish.

Sure, Armenia wants to be part of Europe. It wants that future because the trust in its old allies is circling the drain. But wanting it doesn’t make it real. Becoming European isn’t about reading a statement in Parliament. It’s about dismantling — brick by brick — the entire political and economic model Armenia’s been clinging to for the past thirty years.

It means ditching the EAEU. Cutting off Russian gas. Shutting down Moscow’s military presence. Severing the economic umbilical cord. Rebuilding the courts, the bureaucracy, the banking sector. It means real lustration — not cosmetic clean-up. It means breaking with the past, no matter how painful, and paying the full price of freedom.

And is Armenia ready for that?

This new law does none of it. It doesn’t reform. It doesn’t disrupt. It doesn’t build. It simply announces. It’s like a propaganda poster from a bygone Soviet era — all pomp, no motion. Even Pashinyan himself admits: this isn’t a roadmap to membership. It’s just a declaration. Just noise. Just theater.

And behind the curtain? Still the EAEU. Still Russian troops. Still the same institutions tied to Russian leverage. Armenia talks West, but it still lives East.

Which brings us to the question no one wants to ask — but everyone knows is coming: how long can you keep pretending you don’t have to choose? That you can flirt with Brussels by day and cash in on Russian gas deals by night? That you can take grants from the EU while still begging for handouts from the EAEU?

The answer? You can’t.

History — especially in the post-Soviet space — is brutal to those who try to play both sides. Ukraine proved that. Russia doesn’t forgive betrayal. Europe doesn’t reward weakness. And the great powers — be it Brussels or Moscow — will always demand one thing in the end: pick a side. Clearly. Decisively. No wiggle room.

Right now, Armenia is walking a razor’s edge. But this isn’t a diplomatic dance floor — it’s cold steel. It cuts. It bleeds. And when the time comes to pay up, slogans won’t save anyone. What’s coming is either a clean, painful, irreversible break from the past — one that hurts, but offers a shot at real independence — or a slide back into dependence, stagnation, and political irrelevance.

The path to Europe isn’t a law. It’s a sacrifice. It’s discipline. It’s sovereignty you have to earn — the hard way.

If they don’t get that in Yerevan, believe me — they will in Baku. They will in Moscow. They will in Ankara. They will in Brussels. And they’ll start acting accordingly — each in their own way. And when that happens, Armenia, still trying to sit on two chairs, will find itself flat on the floor. Crashing. With consequences.

And history? History has no pity for those who stall too long at the crossroads.

Baku Network