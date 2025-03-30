Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday. I wish you robust health and happiness.

I pray to Allah the Almighty that this blessed holiday brings goodness and blessings to all of you. He is indeed the Hearer and Accepter of prayers.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter says.