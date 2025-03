BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has congratulated the Turkic world and all Muslims on the blessed holiday of Ramadan, Trend reports.

In a statement, the organization expressed:

"We sincerely congratulate the Turkic world and all Muslims on the blessed holiday of Ramadan. May this sacred holiday bring peace, prosperity, and unity to our peoples. We wish you a happy and blessed holiday!"