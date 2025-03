BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A flashmob in support of fighters against the colonial regime has taken place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was held as part of an international conference themed "Colonialism: Destruction of Religious-National Identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The conference participants expressed solidarity with political prisoners of New Caledonia by wearing T-shirts with their images.

