Iranian Central Bank recaps funds provided for product import

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) provided foreign currency worth $66.8 billion for the supply of various types of products during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025).

Data obtained by Trend from the CBI shows that foreign currency worth about $14.2 billion was provided for the import of essential products and medicines.

Thus, $11 billion was provided for the import of essential and agricultural products (wheat, oilseeds, animal feed, etc.), and $3.15 billion was provided for the import of medicines and medical supplies.

A foreign currency provision worth $51.3 billion was provided for the import of commercial and other products.

In addition, $1.28 billion was provided for various services.

To note, in 11 months, Iran imported 35 million tons of products worth $63.6 billion. Product imports increased by 5.6 percent in value and decreased by 2.6 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.

