Armenian armed forces once again resort to provocations

Politics Materials 30 March 2025 15:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On the evening of March 29 and the morning of March 30, the Armenian armed forces attempted 3 times to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions located opposite their positions in the direction of the Gerenzur settlement using unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Owing to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army units, Armenia's provocative attempts were successfully prevented.

Meanwhile, units of the Armenian armed forces using small arms repeatedly subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army from the directions of Gorus, Basarkechar and Chambarak regions.

