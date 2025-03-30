Azerbaijan Army celebrates Ramadan holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a series of events on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday were held in types of troops, Combined Arms Army, army corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestras was performed.

Speakers at the events conveyed the Azerbaijan Defense Minister’s congratulations on Ramadan holiday to the military personnel. The preservation of historical roots, national-cultural values, traditions of Azerbaijani people even in the most difficult periods was emphasized. It was also highlighted that the Ramadan holiday, which is a symbol of spiritual unity, solidarity, equality of the world’s Muslims, is solemnly celebrated throughout the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

The concert programs presented at the festive events aroused great interest among military personnel. A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was awarded.

As part of the events, military personnel visited the graves of Shehids, met with the families of Shehids and the wounded, enquired about their concerns, as well as presented holiday gifts.