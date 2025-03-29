Iran, Turkmenistan plot to multiply cargo freight and transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Iran and Turkmenistan exchanged views on the roadmap for cooperation between the two countries to increase transit and cargo transportation to 20 million tons per year, Trend reports via the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to the ministry, on March 28, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh met and held talks with Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director-General of the Transport and Communications Agency of the Turkmenistan Cabinet of Ministers, in Ashgabat.

During the talks, issues related to increasing transit and cargo transportation by land and rail between Iran and Turkmenistan were discussed, and the possibilities of cargo transportation through Iran's Lotfabad border terminal were explored.

The ministers of the two countries held talks on freight transportation fees, their reduction, and simplification of traffic on the highways of the two countries.

The meeting exchanged views on organizing air flights for passenger transportation between the cities of the two countries and increasing the number of existing air flights.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of TRACECA.

To note, in the short term, the goal between Iran and Turkmenistan is to increase transit and freight transport by rail between the two countries to 10 million tons by the end of 2027.

