Turkmenistan and Iran discuss customs and consular accord progress

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The 17th meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Consular, Border, and Customs Issues was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Senior officials from pertinent governmental departments and enforcement bodies engaged in the event. The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The primary focal point of discourse revolved around the operationalization of the accords established during the preceding 16th convening of the commission, which transpired in Tehran in February 2024.

Both parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations and underscored the critical necessity for the unequivocal execution of previously established commitments.

Turkmenistan is a key market for Iran, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties. In 2023, trade turnover reached $2.1 billion, up 12.5 percent from 2022. Additionally, in 2024, the two countries signed a deal for 10 bcm of gas per year to Iran, with an equal transfer to Iraq. Plans also include increasing supplies to 40 bcm annually and expanding pipeline infrastructure.

