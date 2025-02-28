Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia

Turkmenistan and Iran discuss customs and consular accord progress

Central Asia Materials 28 February 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan and Iran discuss customs and consular accord progress
Photo: Turkmenistan MFA

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The 17th meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Consular, Border, and Customs Issues was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Senior officials from pertinent governmental departments and enforcement bodies engaged in the event. The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The primary focal point of discourse revolved around the operationalization of the accords established during the preceding 16th convening of the commission, which transpired in Tehran in February 2024.

Both parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations and underscored the critical necessity for the unequivocal execution of previously established commitments.

Turkmenistan is a key market for Iran, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties. In 2023, trade turnover reached $2.1 billion, up 12.5 percent from 2022. Additionally, in 2024, the two countries signed a deal for 10 bcm of gas per year to Iran, with an equal transfer to Iraq. Plans also include increasing supplies to 40 bcm annually and expanding pipeline infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more