Azerbaijan Airlines' export revenues skyrocket in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) raked in export revenues amounting to a tidy sum of $1.3 million in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the February issue of the "Export Review" released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows that this figure represents an increase of $1 million, or more than five times, compared to the same period in 2024 ($247,000).

To note, the list of state-owned companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector in January 2025 was headed by SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department. Then the following companies were represented in this list: SOCAR Polymer LLC, AzerGold JSC, Azeraluminum LLC, Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, Azerbaijan Airlines JSC, Azerenerji ATSC, Nakhchivan MR State Energy Service, Avia-Aggregate Plant LLC, Garadagh Glass Plant JSC.

