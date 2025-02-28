Israel's Kiryat Bialik city pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The memory of the Khojaly genocide victims has been honored in the Israeli Kiryat Bialik city, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the event took place at the "Beit a-Yadidut" (House of Friendship) Cultural Center with the support of the mentioned committee and the Kiryat Bialik municipality, as well as the organizational support of the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association, AzIz, which operates in Israel.

At the event, Executive Director of the AzIz Association Shaul Siman-Tov shared his memories of his time in Azerbaijan in the early 1990s.

He noted that the return to power of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was met with enthusiasm and hope by the Azerbaijani people.

Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Israel Yegana Salman briefed the participants on the Khojaly genocide and Armenia's occupation policies against Azerbaijan.

President of the AzIz Association Adam Amilov, and Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Bialik Nahum Rahevski emphasized that they have always stood by the Azerbaijani people.

The event continued with a performance by the "Sevgi" ensemble, featuring soloist Salman Rabayev on the tar, Rustam Yunayev on the nagara, and Yagub Mammadov performing mugham.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

